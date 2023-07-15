PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette is reporting that former Pirates’ first round pick Quinn Priester will make his Major League debut on Monday against Cleveland.

He is ranked as Pittsburgh’s fourth-best prospect, after being originally selected with the No. 18 overall selection in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Cary Grove High School.

The 22-year old is currently pitching at Triple-A Indianapolis. This season he has posted a record of 7-3 with a 4.31 ERA. Priester has made 18 starts, striking out 84 batters in 87 2/3 innings of work.

Priester will become the third first round pick of the Pirates to make his Major League debut, joining Henry Davis and Nick Gonzalez.