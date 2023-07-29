FOXBORO, Mass. (WKBN) – NFL reporter Jordan Schultz is reporting that former Dallas Cowboy and Ohio State Buckeye running back Ezekiel Elliott is meeting with the New England Patriots on a free agent visit on Saturday.

He was released by the Cowboys back in March with four years and $52.9 million remaining on his contract.

Last season, Elliott finished the season with a career-low 876 rushing yards with 12 touchdowns.

The two-time All-Pro was originally selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

The 28-year-old finished his stint with the Cowboys with 1,881 carries for 8,262 yards and 68 rushing touchdowns.