ANAHEIM, California (WKBN) – Jon Heyman of the New York Post is reporting that former Cleveland Guardians pitcher Zach Plesac is signing a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 29-year old made just five starts for Cleveland last season.

The right-hander posted a record of 1-1 with a 7.59 ERA. He was demoted to Triple-A Columbus on May 4, and designated for assignment a month later.

Plesac was not claimed off waivers by any other MLB team, so he returned to pitch for Columbus, spending the remainder of the season in the minor leagues.

He likewise struggled in 19 appearances for the Clippers, pitching to a record of 5-6 with a 6.08 ERA, with opposing batters hitting .268 against him.

In five seasons in Cleveland, Plesac has posted a career record of 26-27 with a 4.20 ERA.

Plesac was originally selected in the 12th round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He made his Major League debut in 2019.