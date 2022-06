FRISCO, Texas (WKBN) – The Fort Worth Star-Telegram is reporting that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber was found dead in his apartment in Frisco, Texas on Wednesday.

The cause of death is currently unknown.

The 38-year-old played seven seasons in the NFL from 2005 to 2011. He spent six years in Dallas and one in Chicago.

A 2007 Pro Bowler, Barber rushed for 4,780 yards and 53 touchdowns in his career.

He retired prior to the start of the 2012 season.