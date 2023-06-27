DESTIN, Florida (WKBN) — Deltaplex News is reporting that former college and NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett has drowned at a beach in Florida at the age of 35.

The report says he was transported to a local Florida hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Mallett began his college football career at Michigan, and later transferred to Arkansas.



He threw 62 touchdown passes for the Razorbacks, leading them to a pair of bowl games, including a loss to Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl in 2011.

Following his college career, Mallett was drafted in the third round by the New England Patriots. He played in four games with New England before he was traded to the Houston Texans where he played from 2014-15.

He later spent time with the Baltimore Ravens (2015-17).

Mallett played in a total of 21 NFL games, with eight career starts with nine touchdown passes and 10 interceptions before retiring.

Following his playing days, he turned to coaching where he was set to begin his second season as the head coach at White Hall High School in Arkansas.