BOSTON (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Indians and Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Roberto Perez is reportedly signing a minor league deal with the Boston Red Sox

Jon Heyman of the New York Post was the first to report the deal. Chris Cotillo of MassLive is reporting that Perez will earn $1.4 million if he is added to the Boston roster.

Perez played just five games with the San Francisco Giants in 2023 before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.

He appeared in 21 games for the Pirates in 2022 before requiring season-ending hamstring surgery.

He batted .233 with two home runs and eight RBIs for the Pirates.

Prior to his brief stint in Pittsburgh, Perez played with the Indians from 2014-21. He won a pair of Gold Gloves with Cleveland and posted an average of .206 with 53 home runs and 184 RBIs for the Indians.