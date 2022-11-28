CHICAGO, Illinois (WKBN) — Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic is reporting that former Cleveland Indians’ pitcher Mike Clevinger has agreed to a free agent contract.

It is reportedly a one-year deal worth more than $8 million.

Clevinger missed the entire 2021 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery while playing for the Padres.

Last season, the right-hander tossed 114 1/3 innings with 23 appearances (22 starts).

He posted a record of 7-7 with a 4.33 ERA.

Clevinger played with the Indians from 2016-2020 before being dealt to San Diego in a blockbuster trade that brought Austin Hedges, Josh Naylor, Cal Quantrill, Gabriel Arias, Own Miller and Joey Cantillo to Cleveland.