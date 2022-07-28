NEW YORK, New York (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Indians’ first-round draft pick Tyler Naquin was reportedly traded by the Reds to the Mets on Thursday night.

Robert Murray and Joel Sherman were the first to report the deal.

New York also receives left-handed pitcher Phillip Diehl in the trade.

Cincinnati receives minor leaguers Jose Acuna and Hector Rodriguez.

Naquin is batting .245 with 6 homers and 31 RBIs for Cincinnati this season.

The 31-year was selected by Cleveland in the first round of the 2012 MLB Draft and made his Major League debut in 2016.

He played in 36 games for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in 2012.