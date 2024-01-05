HOUSTON, Texas (WKBN) – MLB Network’s Jon Morosi is reporting that former Cleveland Indians’ All Star Michael Brantley has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball.

The 36-year old played a total of 15 seasons in the Major Leagues. He spent the first ten seasons of his career in Cleveland, and played the last five in Houston.

In the report, Brantley told Morosi: ” It’s time for me to be home 24/7, watch my kids grow up, and not miss important milestones.”

Brantley was a five-time All Star, and won a Silver Slugger award in 2014.

In ten seasons with the Indians (2009-18), Brantley posted a batting average of .295 with 87 home runs and 528 RBI’s.

He also was a member of Houston’s World Series championship team in 2022.

In 15 seasons in the big leagues, Brantley posted a career batting average of .298 with 129 homers and 720 RBI’s.

He was acquired by Cleveland in the 2008 blockbuster trade that sent CC Sabathia to Milwaukee.