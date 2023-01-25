DETROIT, Michigan (WKBN) – Jon Heyman of the New York Post is reporting that former Cleveland Indians’ Gold Glove winner Cesar Hernandez has signed a minor league deal with the division-rival Detroit Tigers.

Hernandez spent two seasons in Cleveland (2020-21), winning a Gold Glove in the 2020 campaign. He appeared in 154 games with the Indians, batting .251 with 21 home runs and 67 RBIs.

He spent last season with the Nationals and also previously spent time in the Major Leagues with the Phillies and White Sox.

For his career, the 32-year-old has posted a career batting average of .267 with 71 home runs and 369 RBIs in 10 years in the big leagues.