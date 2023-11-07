CHICAGO, Illinois (WKBN) – Bruce Levin of 670 The Score is reporting that former Cleveland Indians’ outfielder Grady Sizemore is being hired to the Chicago White Sox coaching staff.

According to the report, Sizemore will serve as Chicago’s outfield and baserunning coach under manager Pedro Grifol.

Sizemore previously served as an advisor to the Cleveland player development department in 2017.

As a player, Sizemore spent eight seasons with Cleveland, posting a career batting average of .269 with 139 home runs, 458 RBI’s, and 134 stolen bases.

Grady Sizemore was a three-time American League All-Star (2006-08), two-time Rawlings Gold Glove recipient (2007-08) and Silver Slugger winner (2008) during his eight-year tenure with the Indians from 2004-11.

Sizemore played 10 seasons in Major League Baseball. Aside from his stint with the Indians, he also spent time with the Red Sox, Phillies, and Rays, concluding his playing career in 2015.