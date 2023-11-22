QUEENS, New York (WKBN) – Andy Martino of SNY is reporting that former Cleveland Guardians third base coach Mike Sarbaugh is being hired for the same position with the New York Mets under new manager Carlos Mendoza.

Sarbaugh had been with the Cleveland organization for 33 years.

He spent the last 11 years on Terry Francona’s staff, including the last nine as third base coach and infield coach.

The 56-year-old served as a manager at multiple levels of the Cleveland farm system.

He served as manager of the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in 2004, Lake County Captains in 2005, Kinston Indians from 2006-07, Akron Aeros from 2008-09 and Columbus Clippers from 2010-12.