DENVER, Colorado (WKBN) – Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic is reporting that veteran closer Brad Hand has agreed to a one-year Major League contract with the Colorado Rockies.

The contract is reportedly worth $2 million.

Hand served as closer for the Cleveland Indians from 2018-21, posting a record of 8-6 with a 2.78 ERA with 58 saves.

The three-time All Star spent last season with the Phillies going 3-2 with a 2.80 ERA with five saves.

During his 13-year MLB career, Hand has pitched for the Marlins, Padres, Indians, Mets, Nationals, Phillies and Blue Jays.