ORLANDO, Florida (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Anthony Parker has been named the new general manager of the Orlando Magic.

He previously served as assistant GM in Orlando.

Parker played in Cleveland from 2009-12, appearing in 204 games for the Cavaliers. He averaged 7.7 points, 2.9 rebound, and 2.4 assists per game for the Wine and Gold.

In nine seasons in the NBA, Parker also played for the 76ers, Magic, and Raptors.

Parker replaces John Hammond who has decided to transition to a senior advisory role.