LOS ANGELES (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that former Cleveland Cavaliers first-round pick Dylan Windler has agreed to a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Windler piled up 23 points and a G-League record 33 rebounds on Friday night while playing for the New York Knicks Westchester affiliate.

He appeared in three games for the Knicks in the NBA this season, averaging just 1 point per game.

He spent the previous three seasons in Cleveland after being selected in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft out of Belmont.

Windler signed a two-way contract with the Knicks on July 27, but was waived by New York on Dec. 13.

He has battled injuries throughout his NBA career and has appeared in just 87 total games. He has posted an average of 3 points per game while shooting 32.5% from beyond the three-point line.