BOSTON, Mass. (WKBN) — Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens has agreed to a deal with the Boston Celtics.

Stevens appeared in 62 games for Cleveland last season and averaged 5.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game for the Cavaliers.

He was dealt to San Antonio as part of a sign-and-trade with Cleveland and Miami that brought Max Strus to the Cavaliers.

Shortly after the trade was processed, Stevens was waived by San Antonio.

Stevens originally signed with the Cavaliers on a two-way contract in 2020 after playing collegiately at Penn State.