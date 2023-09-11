CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that the Cleveland Cavaliers are finalizing a free agent deal with veteran center/forward Tristan Thompson.

Thompson, who spent a portion of last season with the Lakers, returns to Cleveland after helping the Cavaliers win the 2016 NBA Championship and four runs to the NBA Finals.

Thompson was originally selected by the Cavaliers with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Texas.

In addition to the Cavaliers, he has also played with the Celtics, Kings, Pacers, Bulls and Lakers.

For his career, Thompson has appeared in 730 games and has career averages of 9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1 assist per game.