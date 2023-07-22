ISTANBUL, Turkey (WKBN) — European basketball insider Luca D’Alessandro is reporting that former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Raul Neto has agreed to terms on a deal with Fenerbahce Beko of Turkey.

The 31-year-old played one season in Cleveland after signing as a free agent in 2022.

He played in 48 games, averaging 3.3 points and 1.6 assists per game.

Neto previously spent time in the NBA with Jazz, 76ers and Wizards.

Since the new league year began, the Cavaliers have bolstered the backcourt, signing guard Ty Jerome.