CLEVELAND (WKBN) – Michael Scotto of USA Today Sports is reporting that the Cleveland Cavaliers did not extend a qualifying offer for guard Dylan Windler.

The former first round pick will now become an unrestricted free agent.

Windler has spent three seasons with the Cavaliers after being selected with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Belmont.

He has battled injuries throughout his time in Cleveland, and played in just three games during the 2022-23 season.

In three NBA seasons, Windler has appeared in 84 total games.