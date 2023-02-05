BROOKLYN, New York (WKBN) — Days after requesting a trade, Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving has been dealt to the Dallas Mavericks, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Nets will receive Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie and a 2029 first-round and two second-round draft picks in 2027 and 2029.

The former Cleveland Cavalier averaged 27.1 points per game and 5.3 assists in 40 games with the Brooklyn Nets this season.

The 8-time All-Star will now join the 28-26 Mavericks, who will pair Irving with MVP candidate Luka Doncic.

Irving won a championship with Cleveland back in 2016 and was drafted first overall by the Cavs in 2011.