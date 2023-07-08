LAS VEGAS (WKBN) – Dion Waiters is set to hold a private workout for NBA teams on Monday in Las Vegas, according to Senior NBA Insider for TNT & Bleacher Report Chris Haynes.

The former Cleveland Cavaliers first-round draft pick last played 10 total games in the 2019-2020 season for the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.

In his two and a half seasons in Cleveland, Waiters averaged 14.3 points per game, including a career-high mark of 15.9 PPG his second season in the league.

Waiters, the fourth overall draft pick in 2012, played 164 games for the Cavs before being traded in a three-team to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In eight seasons, the 31-year-old averaged 13.1 PPG on 41% shooting from the field and 35% from 3-point range.