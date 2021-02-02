Report: Former Canfield quarterback named Houston Texans’ special teams coordinator

This is a photo of Frank Ross of the Indianapolis Colts NFL football team. This image reflects the Indianapolis Colts active roster as of Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo)

Frank Ross has spent the past three seasons as assistant special teams coordinator with the Indianapolis Colts

HOUSTON, Texas (WKBN) – Canfield High School graduate Frank Ross will reportedly be named the special teams coordinator of the Houston Texans.

NFL Network was the first to report the hire.

Prior to his stint in Indianapolis, he spent two seasons as a scout with the New England Patriots.

Ross graduated from Canfield in 2006 and played quarterback for the Cardinals’ team that finished as the 2005 state runner-up.

He later played collegiately at John Carroll University, finishing his playing career with a school-record 206 receptions.