YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns and All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has agreed to sign with the Baltimore Ravens, according to NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport.

It’s reported that amid the Lamar Jackson speculation, OBJ will sign a 1-year $15 million deal with the Ravens that could end up being worth up to $18 million.

Beckham Jr. last played for the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 after he was waived by the Cleveland Browns after parts of three seasons with the team.

In 29 total games with Cleveland, Beckham Jr. amassed 1,586 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

The 2014 Offensive Rookie of the Year with the New York Giants missed the entire 2022 season with a torn ACL and opted to remain a free agent.