Former Browns’ wideout Odell Beckham Jr. finds new NFL home

Wide receiver Odell Beckham #13 of the Cleveland Browns stands on the sidelines during the second half of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Browns 38-24. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns’ wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is signing a free-agent deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

Los Angeles officially announced the signing on Thursday afternoon.

OBJ in LA has a nice ring to it. 😎



The Rams have agreed to terms with WR @obj. pic.twitter.com/AX6vM4mWXw — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 11, 2021

Multiple published reports say that he also considered the Packers, Chiefs, Saints and Patriots.

Beckham Jr. was placed on waivers by the Browns earlier this week after his father, Odell Beckham Sr., posted a video on his Instagram account criticizing Baker Mayfield and highlights times OBJ was open with hashtags like “disrespectful” and “very hurtful.”

Beckham was traded to Cleveland from New York in 2019.

In his first season with the Browns, Beckham tallied 74 receptions for more than 1,000 yards and four touchdowns.

He suffered a torn ACL last year in week seven of the 2020 season.

This year with the Browns, he had 17 receptions for 232 yards.