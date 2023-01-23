TULSA, Oklahoma (WKBN) – Bruce Feldman of The Athletic is reporting that former Cleveland Browns’ and Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver Ryan Switzer is being hired as a wide receivers coach in the college ranks at Tulsa.

He joins the coaching staff of Tulsa head coach Kevin Wilson, the former Ohio State offensive coordinator. He was hired to take over the Golden Hurricanes’ program in December.

The 28-year-old Switzer officially retired from the NFL back in July due to injury.

Switzer spent two seasons with the Browns’ organization but missed the entire 2021 campaign on the injured list.

After being acquired from Dallas in a trade, Switzer appeared in 25 games with the Steelers as a wide receiver and kickoff and punt returner in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. In two seasons with the Steelers, he caught 44 passes for 280 yards and a touchdown.

Switzer, who spent five years in the NFL, was originally selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of North Carolina.