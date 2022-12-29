NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WKBN) — The Tennessee Titans are planning to start former Browns and Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs on Thursday Night Football, according to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter.

Dobbs will get the start against the Dallas Cowboys over rookie Malik Willis after an injury to starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

This comes eight days after Dobbs was signed by Tennessee from the Detroit Lions practice squad.

During the 2022 preseason with Cleveland, Dobbs completed 35-of-53 passes, throwing for 338 yards and two touchdowns. The former college standout at Tennessee added 57 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

He played six games over the last four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.