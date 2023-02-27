CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens is headed to the ACC, according to national reports.

FootballScoop.com reported on Monday that Kitchens will be the new tight ends coach and running game coordinator for the University of North Carolina.

Kitchens, who has coached 16 years in the NFL, spent last season as a senior football analyst for the University of South Carolina.

He spent one season as the head coach in Cleveland in 2019 and led the Browns to a (6-10) overall record. He also served as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2018.

Kitchens has coached with four different NFL teams, including the Cowboys, Cardinals, Browns and New York Giants.