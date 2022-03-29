BOSTON, Ma. (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns’ first-round draft pick Jabrill Peppers has reached an agreement with the New England Patriots, according to national reports.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter says it’s a one-year contract with New England.

After three seasons with the New York Giants, Peppers entered free agency earlier this month. He started just five games for the Giants in 2021 before a torn ACL ended his season.

Peppers was the 25th overall pick for Cleveland in 2017. He played two years with the Browns before getting traded to New York.

Peppers made 29 starts in Cleveland and recorded 137 tackles and two interceptions during that span.