YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns executive Sashi Brown is returning to the NFL, according to national reports.

In a social media post on Friday, ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski said Brown is joining the Baltimore Ravens’ front office.

Brown spent two years as the executive vice president of football operations in Cleveland and oversaw a Browns team that went just 1-27 during that span. He was fired in 2017 after a winless season.

Most recently, Brown has served as the chief planning and operations officer for Monumental Sports & Entertainment. That group includes the NBA’s Washington Wizards and the WNBA’s Washington Mystics.