Report: Former #1 overall draft pick to visit Browns on Tuesday

Tennessee Titans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (99) warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Free agent pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney will make his second free agent visit with the Browns on Tuesday according to NFL reporter Josina Anderson.

Clowney was supposed to arrive in town on Monday, but he ran into travel issues that led to the delay.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports that Clowney will be taking a physical with the team during his visit and could officially sign with the Browns by Wednesday.

Cleveland tried to sign the former number one overall draft pick prior to last season, but he ended up signing with Tennessee.

In eight games with the Titans last season, Clowney finished with 19 total tackles, one forced fumble and six quarterback hits.

Clowney has played seven seasons in the NFL with the Texans, Seahawks and Titans.