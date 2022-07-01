CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports is reporting that the Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a 3-year contract with point guard Ricky Rubio.

The new deal is reportedly worth $18.4 million.

Rubio played in 34 games for the Cavaliers last season, averaging 13.1 points and 6.1 assists per game before suffering a torn ACL in December.

The 11-year veteran was later traded to Indiana in the deal that brough Caris Levert to Cleveland.

Rubio continues rehabbing from the injury and may not be available to play at the start of the 2022-23 season.