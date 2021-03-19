Report: Familiar face returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency

ESPN is reporting that Juju Smith-Schuster turned down larger money offers from other teams to return to Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) plays in an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that free agent Wide Receiver Juju Smith-Schuster is re-signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency.

It reportedly a one-year contract worth $8 million.

The ESPN report says that Smith-Schuster turned down larger money offers from other teams to return to Pittsburgh.

Last season, Smith-Schuster caught 97 passes for 831 yards and nine touchdowns, but he averaged only 8.6 yards per reception.

The 24 year old was originally a second round pick of the Steelers out of USC back in 2017.

