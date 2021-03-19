Report: Familiar face returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) plays in an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

ESPN is reporting that Juju Smith-Schuster turned down larger money offers from other teams to return to Pittsburgh.

This is my home, they’re gonna need a wrecking ball to take me outta here! PITTSBURGH I LOVE YOU, LET’S GO!!!!! 💛🖤💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/SPFvCLUmFl — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 19, 2021

It reportedly a one-year contract worth $8 million.

Last season, Smith-Schuster caught 97 passes for 831 yards and nine touchdowns, but he averaged only 8.6 yards per reception.

The 24 year old was originally a second round pick of the Steelers out of USC back in 2017.