Report: Familiar face returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that free agent Wide Receiver Juju Smith-Schuster is re-signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency.
It reportedly a one-year contract worth $8 million.
The ESPN report says that Smith-Schuster turned down larger money offers from other teams to return to Pittsburgh.
Last season, Smith-Schuster caught 97 passes for 831 yards and nine touchdowns, but he averaged only 8.6 yards per reception.
The 24 year old was originally a second round pick of the Steelers out of USC back in 2017.