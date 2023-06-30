BRISTOL, Connecticut (WKBN) – Andrew Marchand of the New York Post is reporting that long-time ESPN is parting ways with NBA analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Jalen Rose.

The moves are among 20 on-air layoffs, according to the report.

Van Gundy has served as an ESPN analyst since 2007, calling games alongside veteran Mike Breen and Mark Jackson.

The 61-year old recently concluded his 17th season with ESPN. According to the report, Van Gundy is expected to be replaced by J.J. Redick, Doris Burke, Richard Jefferson, or Doc Rivers.

Following a 13-year playing career in the NBA, the 50-year old Rose joined ESPN in 2007. He worked as a studio analyst during NBA pregame and postgame coverage.