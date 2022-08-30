MIAMI, Florida (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Miami Dolphins are releasing Warren Harding product Lynn Bowden by the 4 p.m. roster cut deadline.

During the preseason, Bowden caught 4 passes for 94 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

After the news broke early Tuesday morning, Bowden tweeted “Appreciate ya’ll Miami.”

The Warren Harding product was originally a third-round selection by the Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Kentucky.

He was traded to the Dolphins later that summer, and caught 28 passes for 211 yards in ten games.

Bowden missed the entire 2021 season with an injury.

All NFL rosters are required to be cut down to 53 players by 4 p.m.

Teams can can submit waiver claims for players that are cut. Those waiver claims become official on Wednesday.