CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Deshaun Watson wants to play for the Cleveland Browns, according to national reports.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter made the announcement on social media Friday evening, saying Watson has informed Houston that he now is willing to waive the no-trade clause in his contract to be dealt to Cleveland.

Schefter added that the new contract would be worth $230 million over the next 5 years, and is fully guaranteed. That would be the most guaranteed money on a single contract in NFL history.

In exchange, the Texans will receive three first round picks from Cleveland, along with a 3rd and 4th round pick, and send the Browns a 5th.

Watson did not play last season, and had requested a trade from Houston before 22 lawsuits were filed against him alleging sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage sessions.

A grand jury in Texas declined to indict him on criminal charges, but Watson still faces civil cases in those matters, and could be facing a lengthy suspension from the NFL this upcoming season.

On Friday, Watson posted an image on social media of himself wearing a Cleveland Browns jersey with the caption, “Cleveland, LETSSSS GOOO!! #DawgPound Ready To Work!”

Watson is a three-time Pro Bowl quarterback that posted a career record of 28-25 in Houston. During his time with the Texans he threw 104 touchdown passes and 36 interceptions.