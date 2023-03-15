ARLINGTON, Texas (WKBN) — ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Dallas Cowboys are set to release running back Ezequiel Elliott.

The former Ohio State standout now becomes a free agent and can sign with any team. Four years and $52.9 million were remaining on his contract with the Cowboys.

Last season, Elliott finished the season with a career-low 876 rushing yards with 12 touchdowns.

He was originally selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

The 28-year-old finishes his stint with the Cowboys with 1,881 carries for 8,262 yards and 68 rushing touchdowns.