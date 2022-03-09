INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Colts have agreed to trade quarterback Carson Wentz to Washington along with a second-round draft pick.

In exchange, Indianapolis will reportedly receive a second-round pick and two third-round draft picks.

Wentz, the 2016 No.2 overall pick, is due to make $28 million this season, and Washington will assume all responsibility for the contract.

The former North Dakota State standout tossed 27 touchdown passes and tied a career-low with seven interceptions.

The new NFL league year begins on Wednesday, March 16 at 4 p.m.