IRVING, Texas (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that college presidents have voted unanimously to expand the College Football Playoff to 12 teams.

The report says that the new format is expected to take effect in 2026 but could potentially be implemented as soon as 2024.

The new playoff field will include the six highest-ranked conference champions, and six at-large teams.

ESPN is reporting that the 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick will meet next week in Dallas to figure out the details.