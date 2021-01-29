Report: Cleveland Indians to sign former Twins’ outfielder to free agent deal

Minnesota Twins’ Eddie Rosario (20) scores a run against the Detroit Tigers in a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

The deal will not become official until Eddie Rosario undergoes a physical

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – MLB.com is reporting that the Cleveland Indians have signed outfielder Eddie Rosario to a free agent contract.

It is reportedly a one-year deal worth $8 million.

The 29-year-old has played the past six seasons with the Twins. Last season he batted .257 with 13 home runs and 42 RBIs in Minnesota.

Rosario’s best season came in 2019, when he reached career-highs with 32 homers and 109 RBIs.

The deal will not become official until Rosario undergoes a physical.

The Indians also officially re-signed second-baseman Cesar Hernandez Friday evening.