Report: Cleveland Indians parting ways with Tyler Naquin

Cleveland Indians Tyler Naquin points to teammates while celebrating his three-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Last season Naquin hit .218 for the Tribe with four homers and 20 RBI

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians are reportedly parting ways with Outfielder Tyler Naquin, by not offering him a contract for the 2021 season.

Paul Hoynes of cleveland.com was the first to report the move.

Naquin was Cleveland’s first round pick back in 2012.

He spent parts of five seasons in the big leagues with Cleveland, posting a career average of .274 with 31 homers and 121 RBI.

The Indians must decide by 8 p.m. Wednesday night if they will tender a contract to five other players that are eligible for arbitration.

That includes Francisco Lindor, Nick Wittgren, Phil Maton, Delino DeShields and Austin Hedges.

