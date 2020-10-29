Report: Cleveland Indians cutting ties with closer in cost-cutting move

The Cleveland Indians are reportedly cutting ties with Closer Brad Hand, in a cost-cutting move.

Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Brad Hand delivers in the ninth inning in a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians are reportedly cutting ties with Closer Brad Hand, in a cost-cutting move.

The Athletic was the first to report the news.

Hand has a $10 million contract option in his current deal, with a $1 million buyout. If another team does not claim him off waivers, the 30-year old will become a free agent.

In the shortened season, Hand led the American League with 16 saves. He posted a 2.05 ERA in 22 innings of work.

The Indians also have decisions to make on the contract options for Catcher Roberto Perez and First Baseman Carlos Santana.

