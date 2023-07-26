CLEVELAND (WKBN) – Ken Rosenthal is reporting that the Cleveland Guardians have agreed to trade shortstop Amed Rosario to the Los Angeles Dodgers, pending medical reviews.

In exchange, the Guardians receive former All-Stat starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard.

The right-hander has struggled for the Dodgers this season, posting a record of 1-4 with a 7.16 ERA in 12 starts. He has tossed 55.1 innings with 38 strikeouts.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (43) throws during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Syndergaard, who is a free agent at the end of the 2023 season, has also previously pitched for the Mets, Angels, and Phillies. In eight total seasons in the big leagues, he has a combined record of 58-45 with a 3.65 ERA. In 158 games, he has pitched 908 innings with 910 career strikeouts.

Jeff Passan and Jesse Rogers were the first to report that the two teams were nearing a deal.

In 94 games this season with Cleveland, Rosario posted a batting average of .275 with three home runs, a league-leading 9 triples, 40 RBI’s, and 18 stolen bases.

In 388 games with Cleveland, Rosario hit .276 with 25 home runs, and 168 RBI.

Rosario was originally acquired by Cleveland in the blockbuster trade that sent Francisco Lindor to the Mets.

The trade clears a spot for young infield prospects Tyler Freeman, Gabriel Arias, and Brayan Rocchio to see action.