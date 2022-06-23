CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired the 49th overall pick in tonight’s NBA Draft.

ESPN senior insider Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report Thursday. The Cavs have traded the rights to Sasha Vezenkov to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for the pick.

Vezenkov, a 6 foot 9 forward, was the 57th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and is currently playing overseas. He was a First Team All-EuroLeague selection this year, and the 2022 Greek League champion.

Cleveland now has four picks in tonight’s draft. They own the 14th, 39th, 49th and 56th selections. The 2022 NBA Draft begin tonight at 8 p.m.