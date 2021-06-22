Report: Cleveland Cavaliers forward to play for Team USA at Olympics

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Cleveland Cavaliers’ Forward/Center Kevin Love has committed to join Team USA’s 12-man roster for the Summer Olympics.

Love will be competing in his second Olympic games, having helped Team USA win Gold in 2012.

Last season, Love averaged 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game for the Cavs.

Among other players that have also committed to play for Team USA are: Kevin Durant (Nets), Jayson Tatum (Celtics), James Harden (Nets), Devin Booker (Suns), Damian Lillard (Trail Blazers), Chris Paul (Suns), and Bradley Beal (Wizards).