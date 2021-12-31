CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly acquired veteran point guard Rajon Rondo in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Shams Charania of “The Athletic” was the first to report the deal.

In exchange, the Lakers reportedly acquire guard Denzel Valentine, who is expected to be waived once the deal is officially announced.

The Cavaliers were in need of a new point guard after veteran Ricky Rubio suffered a season-ending torn ACL earlier this week.

This season, Rondo is averaging 3.1 points and 3.7 assists per game for the Lakers. The 35-year-old is currently playing in his 16th NBA season. He has won a pair of NBA Championships with four All-Star game appearances.