CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that Cleveland Cavaliers starting point guard Darius Garland suffered a fractured jaw and will miss several weeks of action.

According to the report, Garland suffered the injury when he collided with Kristaps Porzingis in Thursday’s night’s loss to the Celtics.

This season, Garland is averaging 20.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 5.9 assists for the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers are currently 13-12 overall on the season. They return to action on Saturday night at home against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m.