CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Cleveland Cavaliers are signing forward Dean Wade to a three-year contract extension.

The deal is reportedly worth $18.5 million.

Wade originally signed with Cleveland in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State.

He has started 47 games over the past two campaigns.

Last season Wade posted an average of 5.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1 assist per game.

The new contract is fully guaranteed and will keep Wade in Cleveland through the 2025-26 season.