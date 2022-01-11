CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Cleveland Cavaliers are signing General Manager Koby Altman to a long-term contract extension through the 2027-28 season.

The report says that Altman’s new title will become president of basketball operations.

Altman took over as Cleveland’s general manager in 2017.

He has helped assemble the Cavaliers’ young core of talent that includes Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

The Cavaliers are currently in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 23-18.