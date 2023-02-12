CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Cleveland Cavaliers are nearing a deal with veteran shooter Danny Green.

The 35-year old recently received a buyout from the Houston Rockets after being acquired in a deadline deal with the Grizzlies.

He has played in just three games this season with the Grizzlies, spending the majority of the season on the injured list.

The veteran, who has won three NBA championships in his career, appeared in 62 games with the 76ers last season. He connected on 38% of his 3-point attempts. He averaged 5.9 points per game with Philadelphia.

It is a homecoming, of sorts, for Green. He was selected by the Cavaliers with the No. 46 pick of the 2009 NBA Draft.

In 14 NBA seasons, Green has played for the Cavaliers, Spurs, 76ers, Raptors, Lakers, and Grizzlies.

He is a career 39.9% 3-point shooter, and has posted a career average of 8.7 points per contest.