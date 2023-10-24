CLEVELAND (WKBN) – Shams Charania of “The Athletic” is reporting that the Cleveland Cavaliers are hiring former NBA head coach Dave Joerger as a consultant.

The 49-year-old previously served as the head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies (2013-16) and the Sacramento Kings (2016-19). He posted a record of 245-247 in six seasons as a head coach.

Most recently, he was an assistant coach with the Philadelphia 76ers under Doc Rivers.

Charania’s report also states that Joerger will coach Team USA during the club’s upcoming FIBA AmeriCup qualifier next February.

The Cavaliers tip off the 2023-24 regular season on Wednesday on the road at Brooklyn. Tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.